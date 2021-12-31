Disordered: A Critical Examination of Gay Life and Culture From One Who Survived. – US Customers

Description

“Thou hast decreed, and it is so, Lord, – that the disordered mind should be its own punishment.” – St. Augustine

My sordid past, well – it’s confessed and forgiven. I have dealt with the memories of my dysfunctional childhood; Christ healed them. So much pain had built up inside me, that eventually it had nowhere to go, as a result I tried to push it down before everything came spilling out. By the time I was 18, I tried to forget the pain and figured that the whole thing would make sense when I finally admitted that I was gay – it didn’t.